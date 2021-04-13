G-7 urges Russia to stop 'provocations' on Ukraine

The G7 foreign ministers on Monday called on Russia to "cease its provocations" on the border with Ukraine. The foreign ministers -- from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union -- stated that they are "deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea."

According to The Hill, the ministers said Russia's actions represent "destabilizing activities".

"We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations. In particular, we call on Russia to uphold the OSCE principles and commitments that it has signed up to on transparency of military movements and to respond to the procedure established under Chapter III of the Vienna Document," it added. The Ministers also underlined their strong appreciation and continued support for France's and Germany's efforts through the Normandy Process to secure the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is the only way forward for a lasting political solution to the conflict.

"We call on all sides to engage constructively in the Trilateral Contact Group on the OSCE's proposals to confirm and consolidate the ceasefire," the ministers said further. According to The Hill, Last week the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported that Russia did not attend talks to bring down the violence at the border as Ukraine has called for.

Reports have indicated that there are more troops in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine than there were during the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday during which they discussed Russia's growing aggression.

Blinken is set to join fellow cabinet member Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium for discussions on Russia as well as Iran and Afghanistan. It was announced last week that the U.S. would be sending two warships to the Black Sea in response to Russia's military buildup. The ships will stay in the Black Sea until May 4, according to Turkey's foreign ministry, as cited by The Hill. (ANI)

