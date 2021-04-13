Australia's island state to get first direct international flight service in 23 years

Sydney [Australia], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Australian island state of Tasmania is set to get its first regular international flight service in 23 years with the launch of direct flights to New Zealand starting from next week. Air New Zealand is due to fly from the Tasmanian capital of Hobart to Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, every Thursday and Sunday beginning from April 22.

Up to then, flights have gone via either Australia's largest city Sydney or the second-largest city Melbourne. The service will be Air New Zealand's first new international route since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in a statement that it is exciting to be launching a new route alongside reopening the airline's other Australian ports after a year of being predominantly a domestic airline. He also expected the new route to be a great attraction for both Kiwis and Tasmanians.

"This route will be a much-needed economic boost for New Zealand's tourism industry. Our Hobart - Auckland route will open a direct link between 540,000 potential Tasmanian tourists and our biggest city, with regional hot spots like Queenstown and Rotorua a short skip away," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

