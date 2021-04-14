Left Menu

Denmark to continue COVID-19 vaccination without AstraZeneca

The Danish Health Authority on Wednesday announced it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine due to worrying feedback from the ongoing safety monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:10 IST
Denmark to continue COVID-19 vaccination without AstraZeneca
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Danish Health Authority on Wednesday announced it will no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine due to worrying feedback from the ongoing safety monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccines. In a statement, the authority said it will continue its vaccine rollout without the AstraZeneca vaccine. On March 11, the Danish Health Authority had paused the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Since then, the Danish vaccination effort has continued with the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. "Based on the scientific findings, our overall assessment is there is a real risk of severe side effects associated with using the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca. We have, therefore, decided to remove the vaccine from our vaccination program," said Director-General Soren Brostrom.

The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the rollout at this time without AstraZeneca, but this does not exclude that we may re-introduce the vaccine at a later date if the situation changes, the statement said. "We are basically in agreement with EMA (European Medicines Authority) assessment regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine. That is why it is important to emphasise that it is still an approved vaccine. And I understand if other countries in a different situation than us choose to continue using the vaccine. If Denmark were in a completely different situation and in the midst of a violent third outbreak, for example, and a healthcare system under pressure - and if we had not reached such an advanced point in our rollout of the vaccines - then I would not hesitate to use the vaccine, even if there were rare but severe complications associated with using it," said Brostrom.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Denmark reached 240,224 COVID-19 cases with 2,448 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Principal scientific advisor launches mobile app to augment mental wellbeing

Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan has launched a mobile app to promote mental wellbeing across age groups, his office said on Wednesday.The app, MANAS, which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System, is a compreh...

Cricket-Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as ...

Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as not worth looking at after an attack on an atomic site in his cou...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021