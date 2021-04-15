Left Menu

After US, Australia too announces withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Australia on Thursday announced that it will withdraw all remaining troops from Afghanistan by September this year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Australia on Thursday announced that it will withdraw all remaining troops from Afghanistan by September this year. This decision was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday, the ABC reported.

This comes after Biden announced on Wednesday that he will begin withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan on May 1 to end America's longest war Australia currently has around 80 personnel deployed in Afghanistan.

The new announcement marks the end of Australia's troops' involvement in the Afghan conflict, which began when US forces launched their military offensive in response to the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. More than 39,000 Australians were deployed and 41 of them were killed during the decades-long conflict.

President Morrison became emotional as he read out a list of Australians killed in the war in Afghanistan, according to ABC News. "Many more were wounded, some physically, others mentally and we'll be dealing with the scars, both mental and physical, of their service for many, many years," he said. (ANI)

