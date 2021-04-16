Left Menu

Norway should stop using AstraZeneca vaccine, says country's public health institute

A day after Denmark's decision to abandon the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine over links with very rare blood clots, Norway's public health institute on Thursday said the country should stop using it.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:32 IST
Norway should stop using AstraZeneca vaccine, says country's public health institute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Denmark's decision to abandon the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine over links with very rare blood clots, Norway's public health institute on Thursday said the country should stop using it. Both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks, reported euronews.

"There is now significantly more knowledge about the connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare and serious incidents of low platelets, blood clots and bleeding than when Norway chose to put further use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on pause in March," said Geir Bukholm, director of infection control at Norway's National Institute of Public Health. "Based on this knowledge, we have arrived at a recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine be removed from the coronary vaccination programme in Norway."

On March 11, authorities had suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of people who had received the jab were hospitalised with a combination of blood clots and a low count of platelets, with three cases proving fatal, reported euronews. Bukholm said that now, with "significantly more knowledge" about the connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare incidents of blood clotting and low platelets, Norway should cease use of the vaccine.

The institute estimated that pulling distribution of the AstraZeneca jab would likely bring about a delay in overall vaccine rollout by two weeks. Bukholm said that it had not been easy to come to that recommendation. However, he suggested he believe it was a necessary step.

Those who have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be offered another coronavirus jab as their second dose, reported euronews. However, the country's public health institute said it would be offering more information on the specifics of the programme in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...

U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL files suit against Russia at ECHR

The Moscow bureau of Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty said on Thursday it had filed a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to get Moscow to refrain from enforcing fines against it in what it says is part of a campaign to ...

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of ...

Plea in SC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years beacuse of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country. The plea filed by advocate Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021