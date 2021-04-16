Left Menu

Georgia reports 1,077 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Friday reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 293,321, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tbilisi [Georgia], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Friday reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 293,321, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC). Data from the NCDC showed that 442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 279,831.

Meanwhile, eight people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,916. The NCDC said 31,645 tests have been conducted across the country in the same period.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said earlier this week that if more than 4 percent of tested individuals test positive for COVID-19 in two consecutive weeks, the government will consider imposing more restrictions, including lockdowns. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

