Merkel got first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

Berlin [Germany], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.

"I am happy to have received the first AstraZeneca shot today. I thank everyone who participates in the vaccination campaign and everyone who has got inoculated. Vaccination is a way to overcome the pandemic," Merkel said, as quoted by Seibert.

Seibert also posted Merkel's vaccination certificate on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)