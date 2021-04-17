Merkel got first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19
German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.ANI | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:41 IST
"I am happy to have received the first AstraZeneca shot today. I thank everyone who participates in the vaccination campaign and everyone who has got inoculated. Vaccination is a way to overcome the pandemic," Merkel said, as quoted by Seibert.
Seibert also posted Merkel's vaccination certificate on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)
