Pakistan opposition on Friday blasted Imran Khan government in the National Assembly for signing an "illogical" agreement with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) last year about the expulsion of French ambassador from the country and severing of trade relations with France over the publication of blasphemous sketches in the magazine Charlie Hebdo.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:48 IST
Pak opposition blasts Imran Khan govt over 'illogical' accord with TLP on French ambassador's expulsion
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan opposition on Friday blasted Imran Khan government in the National Assembly for signing an "illogical" agreement with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) last year about the expulsion of French ambassador from the country and severing of trade relations with France over the publication of blasphemous sketches in the magazine Charlie Hebdo. "When the government knew that it could not sever bilateral relations with France, then why such an agreement was signed with TLP," asked Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during a debate in the National Assembly, reported Dawn.

He said the government was thinking of moving the Supreme Court for the dissolution of TLP, but the parliament was not being taken into confidence over the matter. "Nothing is being conveyed to the parliament," he said. Moreover, Qamar asked whether decisions in the past to ban certain organisations had been implemented in letter and spirit. He said the interior minister should inform the house on details of the banned organisations and what action, if any, had been taken against them, reported Dawn.

Riaz Pirzada of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the members of the assembly should be informed who had formed two banned organisations, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan. "First a genie is created that later becomes a headache for its creators," he added. The agreement with the TLP, as reported by the media, read: "The government will take a decision from the Parliament regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, will not appoint its ambassador to France and release all the arrested workers of the TLP. The government will not register any case against the TLP leaders or workers even after it calls off the sit-in", reported Dawn.

In September 2020, French magazine Charlie Hebdo had republished blasphemous sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that triggered protests across the Muslim world. TLP was among the parties and groups that mounted protests in Pakistan over the issue. The TLP launched a massive protest in November last year against the cartoons but dispersed after the agreement with the government to expel the Ambassador by February. The deal was extended until April 20.

The TLP is currently protesting against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week. The protests have turned violent and several casualties have also been reported. (ANI)

