Russia registers 8,632 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,321 the day before, taking the tally to 4,702,101, the coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:33 IST
Moscow [Russia], April 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,321 the day before, taking the tally to 4,702,101, the coronavirus response centre said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 8,632 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,094 cases (12.7 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,702,101 with the rate of increase at 0.18 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,252 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,822 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 695 cases, down from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 591 new cases, up from 586 on Saturday. The response center reported 389 coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 105,582.

Total recoveries count 4,326,780 after 7,391 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 8,832 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

