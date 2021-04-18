Left Menu

Violence erupts in Pakistan: 3 killed after police launches operation against TLP

At least three people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday in Lahore after police launched an operation against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, who have been protesting across Pakistan after the arrest of their chief.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday in Lahore after police launched an operation against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, who have been protesting across Pakistan after the arrest of their chief. According to Dawn, in a video message, a spokesperson for TLP, Shafiq Ameeni, alleged that "forces suddenly attacked [us] at Lahore Markaz at 8 am today morning (local time) in which a large number of our workers have been martyred while many are injured".

"[We] will bury [those killed] when the French ambassador exits the country and our agreement (with the government) is implemented," he added. Meanwhile, police officials confirmed that an operation was underway at the Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore but did not give any further details.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the services of police for dealing with the "organised violence" perpetrated by the protesters, reported Dawn. However, the TLP was formally banned earlier this week by the federal government after its supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country.

TLP has been banned, under the country's anti-terrorism law. Under Pakistan's contentious Blasphemy laws, anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or the Prophet Muhammad can face the death penalty. The TLP has been protesting against the arrest of their leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week, and blasphemous caricatures published in France. The violent protests resulted in several casualties across the country.

They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France should also be banned, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

