3 killed, 2 injured in shooting at US' Wisconsin
A shooting at Wisconsin city of Kenosha, killed three people and seriously injured two others, on Sunday, CNN reported citing Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright's statement.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:13 IST
A shooting at Wisconsin city of Kenosha, killed three people and seriously injured two others, on Sunday, CNN reported citing Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright's statement. The shooting took place at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.
The shooting happened inside the tavern and the first call came in at 12:42 am. (local time), Wright added. The two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
According to Wright, the suspect in the shooting has not been located. The shooting is still being investigated and there is no information on the motive at this time, Wright said. (ANI)
