At least 16 killed in clashes in South Sudan's Lakes State

At least 16 civilians were killed over the weekend in renewed communal clashes in the Lakes State of South Sudan.

ANI | Juba | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:17 IST
South Sudan flag. Image Credit: ANI

Juba [South Sudan], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 16 civilians were killed over the weekend in renewed communal clashes in the Lakes State of South Sudan. William Koji Kirjok, minister of culture, youth and sports in the state said that 20 others were wounded in violent clashes between Gony and Thuyic communities at the Manyangrel cattle camp.

"We are still waiting for more reports from police who are now on the ground," Kirjok told Xinhua over the phone from Rumbek, the capital of Lakes State, central South Sudan, on Sunday. He added that security forces have been sent to the scene to quell the violence and restore calm.

Since 2019, South Sudan has been experiencing a surge in communal violence in Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes states mainly due to cattle raiding, child abduction and revenge killings. Kirjok revealed that the state government will continue with ongoing efforts to disarm civilians. (ANI/Xinhua)

