Left Menu

PM Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" creating divisions in society, says PML-N Secy-General Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating divisions in the society.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:18 IST
PM Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" creating divisions in society, says PML-N Secy-General Iqbal
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating divisions in the society. "When the head of the state is a polarising figure who is always creating a divide in society, then no [man], no party, and no leader can single-handedly address such issues in the country," Iqbal said in reference to the recent violent countrywide protests and the subsequent clashes of a banned religious organisation (Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan - TLP) with the police.

On Sunday, police in Lahore launched a crackdown against TLP in which 3 people were killed and many were injured. TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

He went on to say he is "convinced" the ruling PTI-led government would "further polarise society" and exploit the resources as long as it stays in power, reported Geo News. "Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not fit for this job," he said. "The only solution to the problems of this country is a free and fair election. For God's sake, have mercy on this country and step down from your office instead of pushing the country into the quicksand of problems."

Iqbal also said that if PM Imran Khan's government was serious about resolving issues, then it would have taken the matter of expelling a country's ambassador to the Parliament instead of taking ad hoc decisions without consultation. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan. TLP is demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France be banned over blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Iqbal also referred to PM Imran Khan's address earlier today in which he had accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of staying silent when Salman Rushdie's blasphemous book was published, reported Geo News. Khan has alleged that Nawaz Sharif had not protested against Salman Rushdie's book during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Iqbal dismissed the allegations as baseless because the book was published in 1988, while Nawaz Sharif took over in 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-...

Pressured by Islamists, Pakistan parliament to vote on whether to expel French envoy

Pakistans government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday on whether to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists demanding action over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad, the interior minister said. ...

Law protects us, we won't be banned from UCL semis: Real Madrid chief

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has brushed aside threats from UEFA President Alexander Ceferin who had said that the players participating in the European Super League will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. A group of 12 Europ...

Hero MotoCorp to conserve Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will work towards ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park at Gurugram, in Haryana for the next 10 years.The company has signed a Memorandum of Under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021