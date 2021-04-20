PM Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" creating divisions in society, says PML-N Secy-General Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating divisions in the society. "When the head of the state is a polarising figure who is always creating a divide in society, then no [man], no party, and no leader can single-handedly address such issues in the country," Iqbal said in reference to the recent violent countrywide protests and the subsequent clashes of a banned religious organisation (Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan - TLP) with the police.

On Sunday, police in Lahore launched a crackdown against TLP in which 3 people were killed and many were injured. TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

He went on to say he is "convinced" the ruling PTI-led government would "further polarise society" and exploit the resources as long as it stays in power, reported Geo News. "Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not fit for this job," he said. "The only solution to the problems of this country is a free and fair election. For God's sake, have mercy on this country and step down from your office instead of pushing the country into the quicksand of problems."

Iqbal also said that if PM Imran Khan's government was serious about resolving issues, then it would have taken the matter of expelling a country's ambassador to the Parliament instead of taking ad hoc decisions without consultation. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan. TLP is demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France be banned over blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Iqbal also referred to PM Imran Khan's address earlier today in which he had accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of staying silent when Salman Rushdie's blasphemous book was published, reported Geo News. Khan has alleged that Nawaz Sharif had not protested against Salman Rushdie's book during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Iqbal dismissed the allegations as baseless because the book was published in 1988, while Nawaz Sharif took over in 1990. (ANI)

