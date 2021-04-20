Left Menu

UK to host in May first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019

The first in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers since April 2019 will be held in London between May 3-5 under strict COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, told UK Parliament on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:57 IST
UK to host in May first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The first in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers since April 2019 will be held in London between May 3-5 under strict COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, told UK Parliament on Tuesday.

"The meeting of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers next month is an opportunity to show how the world's biggest democracies work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines, build back better from the pandemic, support girls in the poorest countries get a good quality education and agree ambitious action to tackle climate change," Raab said.

According to the foreign secretary, organizers will put strict COVID-19-secure measures in place, including daily testing to ensure the health and wellbeing of all staff, attendees, and the public. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europes drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Me...

UK records another 2,524 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday. The country also reported another 33 coronavirus-...

Odisha CM asks officials to be ready for return of migrants as COVID cases surge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to be prepared for the return of migrant workers following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and asked people to act responsibly as the state is facing a grave ...

As more states opt for lockdown-like restrictions, PM says lockdown should be the "last resort"

As more states went for lockdown-like restrictions to battle the raging second COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed that use of lockdown should be the last resort and that the focus should rather be on micro-conta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021