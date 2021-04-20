Left Menu

UN experts demand 'concrete information' about Dubai princess

UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide meaningful information on the fate of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Al Maktoum, as well as assurances of her safety and well-being, without delay.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:19 IST
UN experts demand 'concrete information' about Dubai princess
'Missing' Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa with former Irish President Mary Robinson (CREDITS: TWITTER). Image Credit: ANI

Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of the Emir of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Since Sheikha Latifa's reported abduction while attempting to flee the country in 2018, a number of UN experts have raised concerns with the Emirati Government about her alleged enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention, and the violation of her right, as a woman, to live a life free of discrimination and violence. "We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities," said the experts.

Several independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said they were troubled by the allegations of human rights violations against Sheikha Latifa, and of the possible threat to her life, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). "The statement issued by the Emirates authorities merely indicating that she was being 'cared for at home' is not sufficient at this stage," the experts said.

According to the information received by the UN, she continues to be deprived of liberty, with no access to the outside world. "Her continued incommunicado detention can have harmful physical and psychological consequences and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," said the experts. "Evidence of life and assurances regarding her well-being are urgently required," they said, calling for independent verification of the conditions under which she is being held, and for her immediate release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

