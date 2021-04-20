Pak PM Imran Khan wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-19
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a "speedy" recovery from COVID-19.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:39 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh a "speedy" recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19," Imran Khan tweeted.
The octogenarian Congress party leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Singh's condition is stable.
"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
