Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a "speedy" recovery from COVID-19.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:39 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-19
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh a "speedy" recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19," Imran Khan tweeted.

The octogenarian Congress party leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Singh's condition is stable.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like Purna Satya and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021