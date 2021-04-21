Left Menu

9 Chinese military planes violate Taiwan's air defence zone

Nine Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday afternoon, marking the 17th intrusion this month.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:06 IST
9 Chinese military planes violate Taiwan's air defence zone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday afternoon, marking the 17th intrusion this month. Five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF planes., Taiwan News reported.

Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace. Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.

Last week, Taiwan reported the biggest incursion by Chinese warplanes as over two dozen Chinese aircraft entered the Taiwanese air defence zone. Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily. On March 26, Taiwan reported the incursion of 20 Chinese warplanes. Last month, Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang termed the incursion by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADZ) as "unnecessary" and "thoughtless". Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and had said "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war". (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Floyd's hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

The streets of Houstons Third Ward, a historically black neighbourhood where George Floyd grew up, echoed with screams filled with the word justice in the moments after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder...

Apple podcast service, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event

At an event Tuesday, Apple Inc may sharpen its focus on rival Spotify with a new podcast subscription service and finally may show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items. The event, being broadcast from Apples Cupertino, California headqu...

Tourist spots to be shut, night curfew extended by 1 hour in Andamans

Tourist spots and cinema halls will be shut for one month from April 22 and night curfew will be extended by one hour with immediate effect in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the archipelago is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a notific...

India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Indias state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGCs Lakwa field in Sivasagar District i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021