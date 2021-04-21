Left Menu

Russia registers 8,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:54 IST
Russia registers 8,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 8,271 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,011 cases (12.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.18 percent. Moscow confirmed 1,988 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 1,996 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 693 new cases, up from 687 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 586 new cases, up from 562 on Tuesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response center reported 399 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 106,706.

Total recoveries increased by 9,644 over the given period, up from 9,631 the previous day, and reached 4,352,873 in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

'A little bit of sparkle': fashionistas eye Oscars red carpet frocks

Looking through a rack of colourful evening gowns, celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich pulls out a shiny black and chrome frock she describes as a classic red carpet look.The actual design of the dress is very classic and simple, Ehrlich say...

Four doctors visited Navalny, found no serious problems - RIA

Four doctors from outside Russias federal prison service visited Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and found no serious health problems, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Wedn...

One killed in bomb explosion in Titagarh

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a bomb exploded inside an abandoned house on Wednesday morning near Titagarh railway station in North 24 Parganas districts, police said.The dead and the injured were identified, ...

Why hasen't Priyanka Gandhi gave suggestions to Maharashtra to tackle second COVID-19 wave? says Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021