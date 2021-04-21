Left Menu

Indians travelling to Nepal by air on Indian passport don't require NOC

Indian nationals travelling to Nepal by air route on an Indian passport (with clear immigration stamp) do not require No Objection Certificate ( NOC) with effect from April 22 up to June 19 to travel to third countries.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:28 IST
Indians travelling to Nepal by air on Indian passport don't require NOC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian nationals travelling to Nepal by air route on an Indian passport (with clear immigration stamp) do not require No Objection Certificate ( NOC) with effect from April 22 up to June 19 to travel to third countries. "Indian Nationals who travel from India to Nepal by air route on Indian passport (with clear immigration stamp) do not require No Objection Certificate ( NOC) with effect from April 22, 2021, upto June 19, 2021 to travel to third countries," the embassy said.

However, the embassy said, the requirement of NOC for those who enter Nepal from India by land route or by air route but using ID other than a passport to travel to third countries will require NOC from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu. "Immigration authorities at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu are informed about this change, who will facilitate the travel of Indian nationals to third countries as mentioned above," it added.

Meanwhile, according to The Himalayan Times, Over 2000 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country's Covid-19 tally is nearing 300,000. As many as 2,351 cases were logged taking the tally to 289,918, on Wednesday. The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 1,059 new cases of coronavirus infection. This accounts for about 50% of the total new cases observed today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-The housing boom, central banks and the inflation conundrum

A multi-year boom in global house prices which even a pandemic has failed to halt is forcing central banks around the world to confront a knotty question - what, if anything, should they be doing about itThe surge in property values from Au...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the state...

Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021