Left Menu

Pak govt registers 210 cases against radical Islamist party TLP

Pakistan government has registered a total of 210 first information reports (FIRs) against workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the week-long violent protests.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:09 IST
Pak govt registers 210 cases against radical Islamist party TLP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan government has registered a total of 210 first information reports (FIRs) against workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the week-long violent protests. The total number of cases included one against, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Addressing a press conference here, Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that said 669 out of 733 workers of the banned party who were arrested following violent clashes last week had been released. Most of these workers were from south Punjab and Faisalabad, the minister added.

On Tuesday, a session of the country's National Assembly was called to debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan -- one of the main demands made by the proscribed TLP. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Punjab government placed more than 100 clerics of the outlawed group on the list of terrorism and sectarianism suspects.

A top official of the Punjab Home Department confirmed that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committees. He said over 100 TLP clerics have been placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the News International reported. TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

TLP Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan. Recently, clashes broke out between TLP supporters and law enforcers. On Sunday, the city of Lahore became a battleground as workers of the recently banned party and policemen clashed. TLP workers also took 11 policemen hostage, who were later released after the first round of talks with the government.

The government is currently engaging in talks with the workers of the TLP after a clash with the police in Lahore on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Give one week's COVID-19 vaccines to Maha at a time: Tope to Centre

The Maharashtra government needs to have one weeks stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.Speaking to reporters, he said, The Maharashtr...

Explosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three, wounds 11 -police

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said. An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel, police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.The hotel is in Quetta, th...

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021