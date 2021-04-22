At least 4 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso ambush

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four soldiers lost their lives and two others were injured in an attack by gunmen on Wednesday in north-central Burkina Faso, security sources told Xinhua.

The ambush was carried out by unidentified gunmen on a military patrol from Yirgou, Sanmatenga province.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced thousands of others. (ANI/Xinhua)

