At least 4 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso ambush
At least four soldiers lost their lives and two others were injured in an attack by gunmen on Wednesday in north-central Burkina Faso, security sources told Xinhua.ANI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:03 IST
The ambush was carried out by unidentified gunmen on a military patrol from Yirgou, Sanmatenga province.
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced thousands of others. (ANI/Xinhua)
