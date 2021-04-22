Four men stranded in Balochistan die of starvation after Pak closes border with Iran

Four men died due to starvation while they were stranded in border areas of the Makran division of Balochistan due to the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border. Pakistani authorities have closed the border with Iran at Gwadar, Turbat and Panjgur about a month ago and stopped the vehicles which had crossed into Pakistan from Iran at the check-posts of Frontier Corps, Dawn reported.

Hundreds of pick-ups and other vehicles loaded with Iranian petrol and diesel were stuck up in the border areas when authorities stopped them from moving ahead after they crossed into Pakistan from Iran. The drivers of these vehicles have no other source to get food and water. Four drivers died after their condition deteriorated due to the non-availability of food and water.

Family members of one of the deceased drivers, identified as Fazal Ahmed, said that people with stranded vehicles were facing an acute shortage of food and water due to the closure of the border with Iran. They urged the government to act immediately to save the lives of hundreds of people. Hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life held a rally in Gwadar in protest against the suspension of trade activities at the Pak-Iran border. Chanting slogans, they marched on different roads of Gwadar.

Addressing the protesters, speakers opposed the closure of the border with Iran and said that they would close national highways in Makran if their demands were not accepted by April 23. The president of the Border Trade Union, Mohammad Aslam, while speaking at a press conference along with Mir Shahdad Dashti and Gulzar Dost, said that the majority of people in Makran earned their livelihoods from the trade with Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)