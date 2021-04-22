Russia registers 8,996 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], April 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,996 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,271 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,736,121, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 8,996 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,190 cases (13.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent. Moscow confirmed 2,704 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 1,988 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 682 new cases, down from 693 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 590 new cases, up from 586 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 107,103. Total recoveries increased by 8,934 over the given period, down from 9,644 the previous day, and reached 4,361,807 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

