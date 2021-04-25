Imran Khan's renegade lawmakers in touch with Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that breakaway group of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are in contact with her party. "Let the elections be announced. You will witness the drama unfold," she said, reported The News International.

The "breakaway group", which comprises the supposed 40 lawmakers backing Jahangir Tareen, is much larger than that, said the PML-N leader while addressing a press conference in Lahore. Earlier, PTI lawmakers, who are backing dissident party leader Jahangir Tareen had warned Imran Khan's government to quit the assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to him.

Embattled PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen and his son are facing multiple cases, including a multi-billion sugar scam, money laundering and fraud. The PML-N leader said the unhappy PTI lawmakers "could not bear the burden" of Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incompetence" anymore.

Maryam also added that PTI lawmakers "do not wish to contest the next general elections from PTI's platform." Responding to a question on the cabinet reshuffle, she likened the move to "exchanging one set of dirty clothes with another", and so of "no benefit". She said the only solution to the country's problems was to send PM Imran Khan's government packing, reported The News International.

Speaking of the sugar crisis, which has led to some shops only offering the essential commodity in a limited quantity to each family, the PML-N vice president said "people are being handed sugar as if they are beggars". (ANI)

