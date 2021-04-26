Left Menu

Afghan national conducted suicide bombing at Quetta, claim Pak intelligence agencies

Pakistan intelligence agencies have identified the suicide bomber of the Quetta Serena Hotel attack, which took place last week, to be an Afghan national.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:40 IST
Afghan national conducted suicide bombing at Quetta, claim Pak intelligence agencies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan intelligence agencies have identified the suicide bomber of the Quetta Serena Hotel attack, which took place last week, to be an Afghan national. According to The News International, one of the Pak agencies said that the suspect had traveled from Afghanistan's Kandahar province to Pakistan for the bombing.

They are apprehending more suicide attacks in Balochistan and Punjab as they believe Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had infiltrated two more suicide bombers from Afghanistan, the report said. The Pak intelligence also stated that the TTP had recruited three suicide bombers for different terrorist actions. Last week, the TTP claimed responsibility for a deadly bomb blast at a luxury hotel in Quetta, hosting the Chinese ambassador, which led to the killing of four.

"A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan suicide bomber targeted police and senior government officials in a high-security area," read the TTP statement, though police have said that initial investigations show the explosives were planted in a car and were detonated remotely, reported Newsweek. The Bomb Disposal Unit had said that 40-50 kg of explosives were used in the blast, which produced a deafening sound that was heard by people located several kilometers away.

The latest attack continues a steady uptick in violence across Balochistan over the past year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries.AstraZeneca said in r...

UK PM Johnson denies saying 'let the bodies pile high'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday saying he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third-social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections, as reported in a newspaper.Johnson is facing a...

AstraZeneca says EU legal action over COVID-19 vaccine supply is without merit

AstraZeneca on Monday said that legal action by the European Union against the pharmaceutical company over the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court.AstraZeneca has fully complied wi...

3 sectors exempted from govt ban on non-medical use of liquid oxygen

A day after putting a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the government on Monday allowed three sectors -- ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defense forces -- to use the commodity.Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021