Left Menu

UK condemns new sentence for dual citizen in Iran

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday condemned the new one-year prison sentence that was issued by an Iranian court to UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:44 IST
UK condemns new sentence for dual citizen in Iran
British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday condemned the new one-year prison sentence that was issued by an Iranian court to UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. This comes after the 42-year-old UK-Iranian national was sentenced on charges of "propaganda activities against the regime," after serving a five-year term previously imposed on her in 2016, Sputnik reported while citing UK media.

"Iran's decision to sentence Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison is cruel, inhumane and wholly unjustified. She must be allowed to return to her family in the UK and we will continue to do all we can to get her home," Johnson tweeted. UK foreign secretary also took the social media platform to condemn the alleged new sentence, calling it a "totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision."

"We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK. We continue to do all we can to support her," Raab added. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 a she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit. She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment.

Her family and the Foundation, however, denied the charges. In March, after her prison term expired, Iranian authorities released her from house arrest and had her ankle tag removed, but did not allow her to return to the UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to ...

Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk -U.N.

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, U.N. health agencies warned on ...

BJP-backed panels win 3 out of 5 municipal councils in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP- supported panels on Monday won an absolute majority in three of the five municipal councils in Goa where voting took place last week.Polling in areas under the municipal councils of Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sang...

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021