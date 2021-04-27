Vital medical supplies for COVID-19 from UK arrive in India
The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as part of COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India earlier on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:51 IST
The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as part of COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India earlier on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from UK including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, MEA.
Earlier on Sunday, the British High Commission (BHC) announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19. A BHC release informed that the assistance package, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, includes ventilators and oxygen concentrators from surplus stocks.
The aid will be used by the Indian government to provide vital medical treatment to those suffering from COVID-19 in India. As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits, and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in, from many countries including the US, EU, France, and Germany. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon
LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
RMZ Corp and CPP Investments announce commercial real estate development joint venture in India
India will come out of COVID crisis with flying colours: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen