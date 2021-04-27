Left Menu

S Korea: Controversy over Belgian ambassador's wife being accused of an assault

Police are demanding the presence of a suspect - the Belgian ambassador's wife accused of assaulting a clothing store employee.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:14 IST
Belgian Embassy in Seoul, Yongsan-gu (Phot=Newsis DB). Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], April 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Police are demanding the presence of a suspect - the Belgian ambassador's wife accused of assaulting a clothing store employee. On April 26, Seoul Police Commissioner Ha-yeon Jang said at a regular meeting in the presence of reporters, "By investigating the facts and securing related data, the wife of Ambassador Peter Rescue was booked as a suspect."

They said, "We continue to request the attendance of the suspect through related organizations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic mission." It was added, "The ambassador's post on SNS was a matter of principle, but the clear answer to the official letter is yet to be made." Regarding the diplomatic immunity of the Belgian ambassador's wife it was said, "We have to thoroughly investigate the facts and find a way to support the victim."

Embassy employees and their families in Korea have immunity privileges, so criminal punishment is difficult even if they are found to be convicted of a crime. The wife of the Belgian ambassador is accused of slapping an employee in the cheek at a clothing store downtown Seoul on April 9.

The Belgian Embassy in Korea said in a press release on April 22, "The Belgian ambassador to Korea expresses deep regret for the incident involving his wife and apologizes to the victim on behalf of his wife." (ANI/Global Economic)

