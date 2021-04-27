Left Menu

Imran Khan govt failed to lure foreign investors in Pak: Report

Despite its claims over providing ease of doing business, the ruling Imran Khan-led PTI government has failed to lure foreign investors to the country, according to a recent media report.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:07 IST
Imran Khan govt failed to lure foreign investors in Pak: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite its claims over providing ease of doing business, the ruling Imran Khan-led PTI government has failed to lure foreign investors to the country, according to a recent media report. In an article dated Sunday, the editorial board of The Express Tribune wrote that according to the latest data, foreign direct investment (FDI) has plummeted to USD 1.395 billion during the July-March period of the ongoing fiscal year as compared to USD 2.15 billion in the same period of last fiscal. This shows a 35.1 per cent fall in foreign investment flows.

"So while the impact of the raging pandemic is there, it's also a fact that Pakistan has never been a go-to destination for foreign investors. There are a variety of reasons for that including lack of political stability and security in the country as well as unfavourable business climate marked by absence of tax incentives, high power and gas tariffs, low growth potential, dilapidated transport infrastructure," the Sunday editorial read. "No wonder, the volume of foreign direct investment in Pakistan has been abysmally low," it added.

Besides, investment flows from China for CPEC-related projects constitute much of the total. During the period under study i.e. the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year, inflows from China stand at $859.3 million which is equal to 46 per cent of total foreign investment, the editorial pointed out. "However, what must be a cause for concern for the government is that these inflows have also decreased - to $650.8 or by 24 per cent - year on year," the editorial from The Express Tribune read.

According to a report last week, Pakistan's economy is in bad shape is no more a revelation, as its project performance dropped to just 58 per cent in the duration of 2018-20, from 70 per cent in 2017-19 due to poor performance in the Public Sector Management (PSM) and water sectors. An editorial published in The News International published on Wednesday read: "Pakistan's economy is in bad shape is no more a revelation, but the Independent Evaluation Department (IED)'s report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is revealing in its contents. In its latest report, the ADB has disclosed that Pakistan's project performance dropped to just 58 per cent in the duration of 2018-20, from 70 per cent in 2017-19."

Moreover, the 35 per cent year-on-year decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first three-quarters of the outgoing fiscal is a surprise only to those who haven't been paying attention to investment patterns in the country. An editorial in Daily Times published on Wednesday pointed out, "The 35 per cent year-on-year decline in FDI in the first three-quarters of the outgoing fiscal is a surprise only to those who haven't been paying attention to investment patterns in the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of U.S. businesses call for LGBT+ anti-discrimination law

By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT rights bill that would e...

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...

COVID: Woman alleges Noida CMO told her she would be jailed if she came again for remdesivir

Amid a shortage of medicines, a woman attendant of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday alleged that she was threatened of police action by the Gautam Buddh Nagars chief medical officer if she again visited his office for remdesivir.The alleged in...

Zomato IPO: Info Edge to sell stake worth Rs 750 cr

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI Info Edge on Tuesday said it will sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering IPO of its investee company Zomato. In a regulatory filing, Info Edge said Zomato -- an online food delivery platform -- is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021