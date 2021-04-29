Left Menu

COVID-19: Russian flights with emergency humanitarian aid land in India

Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:48 IST
COVID-19: Russian flights with emergency humanitarian aid land in India
Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge. The information was shared by the Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev.

"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation," said Nikolay Kudashev. "For this purpose, 2 urgent flights, operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived here today. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir & other essential pharmaceutical items," added Kudashev.

He further said that Russia is closely watching the situation in India, which is becoming more and more alarming with the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus infection. "We sincerely empathize with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations," said Kudashev.

He added that deliveries of COVID- 19 vaccine Sputnik V to India will start from May 2021. "Joint fight against coronavirus one of the most important areas of our cooperation at present, also includes forthcoming deliveries of Sputnik V starting from May '21 & subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in field of medical science," said the Russian envoy.

India had approved emergency supplies of hydroxychloroquine to Russia as a gesture of a goodwill, when the pandemic unfolded last year. Lauding India's effort Kudashev stated, "We appreciate and remember it. This is the only way we can defeat the coronavirus - by uniting our endeavors and supporting each other in difficult times. Collective efforts and mutual respect should be the most important recipe to respond to any challenge!"

"We hope that today's delivery of the Russian humanitarian assistance will become an effective contribution to the Indian government's efforts to provide emergency treatment to those who were affected by the COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

