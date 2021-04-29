Left Menu

US troops start withdrawing from Afghanistan

The United States has begun pulling out its forces from Afghanistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:09 IST
US troops start withdrawing from Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has begun pulling out its forces from Afghanistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. "A drawdown is underway," Jean-Pierre said. "Last week, Secretary of Defense approved the request from US Central Command for the temporary deployment of additional military assets into the Centcom AOR [area of responsibility] in order to support a safe and deliberate withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan."

Jean-Pierre noted that the US Army Ranger task force will be sent to Afghanistan amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal. "Elements of an Army Ranger task force will temporarily deploy to Afghanistan to assist with the force protection of forces on the ground as we initiate withdrawal operations," Jean-Pierre said. "In the weeks and months ahead, the US Central Command will continually assess force protection requirements in coordination with US forces in Afghanistan and has the flexibility to move additional capabilities into and out of Afghanistan as required."

Jean-Pierre pointed out that the Administration remains committed to withdrawing all US military personnel from Afghanistan by September 11, stressing, however, that the pullout will be conducted in a safe and responsible manner. "Potential adversaries should know that if they attack us, our withdrawal, we will defend ourselves, our partners with all the tools at our disposal," she warned.

On Tuesday, US officials urged American civilians and embassy employees to leave the country as soon as possible, given that a non-aggression agreement between the US and the Taliban is set to expire by May 1. US President Joe Biden announced earlier this month the decision to withdraw troops from the country starting on that May 1 deadline, with the aim of completely withdrawing from Afghanistan by September 11, which would mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that sparked the war in Afghanistan, the longest conflict in American history. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021