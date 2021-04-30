Left Menu

Global Covid-19 caseload breaches 150-million mark

The Coronavirus cases across the globe have breached the 150 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Baltimore | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Coronavirus cases across the globe have breached the 150 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. As of 9:51 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) reported that the global caseload stood at 150,133,654 while the fatalities from the deadly pathogen stood at 3,162,166.

The United States is the worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic recording 32,288,689 cases and 575,193 deaths. Meanwhile, India continues to be the second most-affected country in the world by the pandemic recording over 18.3 million cases and about 204,832 fatalities.

Brazil is the third-worst affected country by COVID-19 reporting 14,590,678 cases and 401,186 fatalities from the virus -- the second highest after the US. France, on the other hand, has recorded 5,653,533 coronavirus cases and 104,385 deaths across the country.

Last week, Latin America accounted for 35 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in the world, despite having just 8 per cent of the global population, according to data compiled by The New York Times (NYT). Latin America was already one of the world's hardest-hit regions in 2020, with bodies sometimes abandoned on sidewalks and new burial grounds cut into the thick forest. Yet even after a year of incalculable loss, it is still one of the most troubling global hot spots, with a recent surge in many countries that is even more deadly than before, according to NYT.

In terms of response, more than 40 countries have pledged to assist India in the fight against the current wave of coronavirus as New Delhi expects to receive oxygen generation equipment and medicines, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. Meanwhile, The European Parliament has voted to adopt its negotiating position on the creation of a new digital EU COVID-19 certificate aimed at facilitating safe travel amid the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

