COVID-19: UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi

Amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in India, UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:44 IST
Delhi Customs facilitated clearance of COVID-19 aid from UAE on Friday (Credit: Delhi Customs/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in India, UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi. In partnership with a hospital in the national capital, the group would support the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure, Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai-based English daily said that funds will be used to purchase patient beds, medical equipment and other items needed to operate the field hospital. "India requires aggressive measures at the moment to be able to tackle the current situation," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

"Our 14 hospitals in India, spread across Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, are at a war-footing to serve as many COVID patients as possible," he added. A special cargo with medical aid including 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, and other medical supplies arrived from UAE to India on Thursday.

India has recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. (ANI)

