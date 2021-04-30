Left Menu

Indiaspora raises over USD 1 million for COVID relief from diaspora leaders

Indiaspora, a nonprofit community of global Indian diaspora leaders, announced they raised USD 1 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts within the last 48 hours, and will aim to double the impact of their donations by offering to match funds Saturday during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe."

30-04-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indiaspora, a nonprofit community of global Indian diaspora leaders, announced they raised USD 1 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts within the last 48 hours, and will aim to double the impact of their donations by offering to match funds Saturday during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe." "We are proud of our community's response. The outpouring of support from the Indian diaspora has been immediate and overwhelming," said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. "We hope Saturday's event will continue to raise awareness and provide another opportunity for all of us to give. This has the potential to serve as a launch pad for additional and much-needed help for relief efforts in India."

The USD 1 million will address three major areas of COVID-19 relief on the ground: the creation of urgently needed COVID care centers and makeshift hospitals through nonprofit WISH Foundation, direct cash transfer to families who have lost a primary earning member through nonprofit giving platform GiveIndia, and food relief and livelihood assistance for migrant workers and other underserved populations through nonprofits Goonj and Jan Sahas. "I am heartbroken by the deepening COVID crisis in India. Urgent action is needed to help those suffering," said Indiaspora Founders Circle member Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President at Vertex, a global biotechnology company, who contributed toward the campaign. "Please join me in giving as generously as you can to support India in her time of need."

Indiaspora will use the money raised from its members to match donations during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe," which will take place from 1PM-3PM PT / 4PM-6PM ET and will bring together several powerful voices from the Indian and AAPI community, including Lilly Singh, Deepak Chopra, Dhar Mann, Payal Kadakia, Kunal Nayyar, Humble the Poet, Jay Sean, Radhanath Swami, Janina Gavankar, Vishen Lakhiani, Deepica Mutyala, and others. Funds raised during the event will go toward GiveIndia, which launched India COVID Response Fund-1 in April 2020. With the second deadly wave currently hitting India, the organisation launched ICRF-2 to support gaps in healthcare and other critical needs. (ANI)

