Botswana President receives first injection of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday received first injection of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the country's capital city Gaborone.

ANI | Gaborone | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:02 IST
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Gaborone [Botswana], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday received first injection of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the country's capital city Gaborone. "I am here to receive my first jab of COVID-19 vaccine that is currently on going, I am taking the jab today, like I said before, those running the vaccine campaign made arrangements of who will receive the jab and when, so my time has come," said Masisi.

Masisi encouraged everyone to take the jab when their time comes in order to save lives. The southern African country is currently administering second dose for people who received their first jab of Sinovac. Botswana has administered at least 150,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far with a total of 59,480 cases and 896 fatalities. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

