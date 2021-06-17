Left Menu

Zambia's first president Kaunda dies at 97

Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has died, according to the Zambian government on Thursday.

17-06-2021
Lusaka [Zambia], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has died, according to the Zambian government on Thursday. Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said Kaunda, aged 97, died at 2:30 p.m. local time at Main Soko Hospital, a military hospital, where he had been admitted since Monday, in Lusaka, the country's capital.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said he learnt of Kaunda's passing this afternoon with great sadness. "On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our First President and true African icon," Lungu wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday. (ANI/Xinhua)

