Left Menu

Indian Navy warship conducts military drill with South Korean Ship in east China Sea

An Indian Navy's indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvette INS Kiltan on Monday carried out a military drill with a South Korean vessel in the East China Sea amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:46 IST
Indian Navy warship conducts military drill with South Korean Ship in east China Sea
Indian Navy warship conducts military drill with South Korean Ship in east China Sea.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Navy's indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvette INS Kiltan on Monday carried out a military drill with a South Korean vessel in the East China Sea amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. The partnership exercise was held in the East China Sea with Republic of Korea's Ship ROKS Gyeongnam, a Daegu-class frigate.

"Indian Navy's indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kiltan deployed in the Far East undertook Navy Partnership Exercise in East China Sea with Republic of Korea's Ship ROKS Gyeongnam, a Daegu-class frigate, on Jun 28," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said. According to officials, the partnership exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability and facilitating the exchange of best practices between the two navies in the maritime domain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committee

Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committe...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021