Left Menu

Myanmar frees 2300 prisoners held for participating in anti-coup protests

Myanmar on Wednesday released about twenty-three thousand people held for participating in anti-coup demonstrations. Many journalists were also among those held by the military for taking part in the protests.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:41 IST
Myanmar frees 2300 prisoners held for participating in anti-coup protests
Myanmar flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar on Wednesday released about twenty-three thousand people held for participating in anti-coup demonstrations. Many journalists were also among those held by the military for taking part in the protests. Many activists described this as an action plan to divert people's attention from the ongoing crackdown situation in the country.

Citing local media, Kyodo News reported that authorities have decided not to prosecute 24 celebrities who joined the civil disobedience movement and were accused of inciting social unrest. According to the human rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an estimated 5,210 people have been detained nationwide as of Wednesday for protesting against the Feb 1 military coup.

Since the February military coup in Myanmar that ousted the democratically elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, she and other prominent politicians have been detained and hundreds of civilians have been killed by security forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021