Left Menu

Doctors' Day: WHO lauds tireless efforts of healthcare workers amid COVID-19

On the occasion of Doctors' Day on Thursday, World Health Organisation Regional Director (South-East Asia) Dr Poonal Khetrapal Singh expressed gratitude to health care workers for working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:45 IST
Doctors' Day: WHO lauds tireless efforts of healthcare workers amid COVID-19
Dr Poonal Khetrapal Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Doctors' Day on Thursday, World Health Organisation Regional Director (South-East Asia) Dr Poonal Khetrapal Singh expressed gratitude to health care workers for working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Globally, countless lives have been saved - thanks to our healthcare and frontline workers who have continued to work day and night for over 18 months, responding to the pandemic and also providing other essential services," Singh said.

The WHO regional director also expressed her condolences to the families of those healthcare workers who had succumbed to the pandemic. "We have unfortunately lost many of our health workers to the pandemic. To these brave hearts, their families and our health workforce, WHO salutes you. Your commitment and duty are legendary" Dr Poonal Khetrapal added.

"WHO will continue to work with countries to invest in health workforce strengthening, to protect their occupational health and safety and embrace health workforce innovations that enhance health equity. WHO stands in solidarity with all health workers, everywhere," Dr Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021