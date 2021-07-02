India calls on Pakistan to take credible, irreversible action against terror network

India on Friday called upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its territory and to speedily prosecute the perpetrators and planners of the attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot. In a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against terrorist network and proxies operating from territory under its control and to bring the preparators of terrorist attacks including the 26th November Mumbai attack, and Pathankot attack to justice."

On 26 November 2008, terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried a series of coordinated attacks on several locations across the city of Mumbai. The heinous attack lasted four days and a total of 164 people were killed. The 2016 Pathankot airbase attack was a terrorist attack orchestrated by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has retained Pakistan in the 'Grey list' that amply denotes that the nation is still recognised as a safe haven for supporting terror funding and money laundering, Bagchi said, "As far as, terrorism and terror-financing is concerned, we have zero tolerance policy, we condemn terrorism in all its form and manifestation, all countries must take credible action against terrorism, including by putting an end to cross-border movement of terrorist, ending terrorist safe heaven and infrastructure and their financing channels." FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said Pakistan will remain on the grey list till it addresses all items on the original action plan agreed to in June 2018 as well as all items on a parallel action plan handed out by the watchdog's regional partner - the Asia Pacific Group (APG) - in 2019. (ANI)

