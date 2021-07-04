Left Menu

At least 17 killed in Philippines plane crash

At least 17 people were killed and 40 were wounded in the Philippines Air Force plane crash on Sunday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 13:36 IST
At least 17 killed in Philippines plane crash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

At least 17 people were killed and 40 were wounded in the Philippines Air Force plane crash on Sunday. "So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery are ongoing," Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people had been on board, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had "missed the runway trying to regain power." "We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu," said Sobejana.

Sobejana said rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing. A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focused on rescue and treatment.

The C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force had crashed a few kilometres (miles) from Jolo airport at 11:30 am (0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021