Magnetic IED blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar kills 2, including governor's secretary

A magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast claimed two lives in Afghanistan's Kandahar on Sunday, including the secretary of Kandahar's governor. Local sources confirmed that the blast occurred in a parking area in the governor's compound. The blast took place on Sunday afternoon in Kandahar city as Mansour Ahmad, the secretary of Kandahar's governor, entered the parking area in his vehicle, the sources informed TOLO News.

"Mansour and a security guard were killed in the blast and another security guard was wounded," said the sources. However, no group including the Taliban has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, reported TOLO News.

Advertisement

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces. This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country. Earlier, at least three civilians and 24 Taliban terrorists were killed in two eastern Afghan provinces as fighting intensify in the war-torn country.

In Laghman province, nine terrorists were killed and 17 wounded after Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) targeted their position in the Alishing district Saturday night. On Saturday afternoon, three civilians were killed and 30 others wounded during fierce battles between Taliban and the security forces in Omarzai, a locality near Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman, according to the director of provincial hospital Abdul Maruf.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)