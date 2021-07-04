Left Menu

Death toll in Philippine plane crash rises to 45

The death toll in Sunday's plane crash of a Philippine military plane in the southwest of the country rose to 45, CNN Philippines broadcaster reported citing the country's defense ministry.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:36 IST
Death toll in Philippine plane crash rises to 45
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll in Sunday's plane crash of a Philippine military plane in the southwest of the country rose to 45, CNN Philippines broadcaster reported citing the country's defense ministry.

Out of these 45, 42 died on board of the plane, and three more on the ground. The rescue operation continues, and 42 people were found alive.

The plane crashed on the island of Jolo while trying to land as it missed the runway, media reported earlier in the day. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021