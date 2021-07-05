Left Menu

Pakistan's cable operator arrested for airing Indian channels

Pakistan Police arrested a cable operator on Saturday evening for airing Indian channels which are banned in the country.

05-07-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Police arrested a cable operator on Saturday evening for airing Indian channels which are banned in the country. Dawn reported quoting police that a citizen approached local inspector of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Inspector Sohail Anwar, complaining that Shafiq Sajid was showing Indian music and drama channels.

Later, the inspector, with the help of local police, raided Sajid's setup in the Kameer town and arrested the operator, besides seizing the equipment. Indian television shows and films are popular in Pakistan, but the country banned them in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

