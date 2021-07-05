Awami Action Committee protest in Skardu over pending developmental projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

Awami Action Committee (ACC) on Monday organised a protest in Skardu against the Gilgit-Baltistan administration for their long-pending incomplete construction works of developmental projects. The ACC has organised a demonstration for the construction works of 30 MW Ghawari Hydropower project, 34.5 MW Harpo Skardu power Project and 26 MW Sagar Thang power project, reported media.

The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan has been facing acute shortage of electricity for past few years and they had warned the government that if their demands/issues were not resolved immediately, they would hold a sit-in protest in Skardu. Chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal said that the development of Gwadar is, in fact a form of control over it.

"It had been said 22 years ago that this development is a means of exploiting the people of Balochistan. If after spending billions of rupees over the projects the people are Gwadar are not getting even two drops of water, then it can't be called development," Express Daily reported quoting the BNP chief. "It is taking over control of the Gwadar. We will not give an inch of our land to others. The shores of Balochistan belong to us. We have to defend our country unitedly. We had fought before, we will fight again," he added.

While another media outlet Nai Beat Daily reported quoting chairman of Aman Taraqqi Party Mohammed Faiq Shah that the power load shedding has snatched away the economy and trade of the people of four provinces. "Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK. The claims of boosting tourism proved to be bogus. The lack of gas and load shedding in the hot weather has closed down industries, which is badly affecting the economy of the nation. People everywhere are showing their displeasure and anger at the government and the opposition," he said.

"How can people have faith in the government when they are deprived of basic facilities. They are boasting the good news of a boost in exports but the fact is that in the country the poverty, hunger and inflation are increasing," he added further. The shortfall of 2200 MW power in the country has not reduced. In many cities, undeclared load shedding is going on while the power division is claiming that there is no load shedding anywhere in the country.

There are power cuts in Islamabad after every four hours and after every two hours power is cut off in many other cities including Rawalpindi. In many areas of Karachi, the power is absent eight to ten hours without any prior announcement, reported Jehan Pakistan Daily.

Gilgit Baltistan has been under the illegal control of Pakistan for over seven decades and people of the region have been increasingly demanding freedom. However, so far they have made no gains with their voices being suppressed violently by the Pakistani state. (ANI)

