Road accidents claim 37 lives in Laos in June

A total of 37 people lost their lives in road accidents in Laos in June this year while 429 people sustained injuries, according to the latest report from the Traffic Police Department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security.

ANI | Vientiane | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Laos

A total of 37 people lost their lives in road accidents in Laos in June this year while 429 people sustained injuries, according to the latest report from the Traffic Police Department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security. The report said that there were 326 road accidents recorded across the Southeast Asian country in June in which 563 vehicles were damaged.

Road accidents occurred mostly because of drunk driving, speeding and other violations of the traffic rules. The Traffic Police Department is currently working with a focus on a road safety campaign, which provides information about traffic regulations and the dangers of careless driving, said the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

