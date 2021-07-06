India will witness strong economic recovery, after second wave: Jaishankar

By Ashoke Raj Expressing confidence over India's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the country is exiting a second Covid-wave and will witness a strong economic recovery.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first edition of the Indo Pacific Business Summit, Jaishankar pointed out that the country will "contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy" and "will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires." He also spoke on the Indo Pacific vision which was "seamless and integrated space disconnected decades ago" but as "many Indian Ocean economies trade further east and as Pacific ones too have displayed a presence south and westwards, we are quite sensibly seeing the landscape for what it really is."

The Minister further explained that "the vision means the overcoming of the Cold War and a rejection of bipolarity and dominance and is an expression of our collective interest in promoting global prosperity and securing the global commons." Jointly organised by CII and MEA, the event witnessed the participation of ambassadors of 12 countries including Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Mauritius's Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Franck Riester, Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Addressing The Indo Pacific Business Summit, Jaishankar raised the "salience of health" amid the Covid crisis, the "power of the digital" and said "like-minded countries must work together for data-driven digital development partnerships". He also spoke about "the importance of building or re-building greener." (ANI)

