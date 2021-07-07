Left Menu

Attacker takes hostages at bank in Russia's Tyumen

An unknown person took three hostages at a Sberbank branch in the Russian city of Tyumen on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:25 IST
Russian flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

"According to preliminary data, a Sberbank branch on the first floor of a five-story building in Tyumen has been seized. Three employees are being held hostage," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.

Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the five-story building where the hostage situation is ongoing. (ANI/Sputnik)

