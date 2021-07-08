Left Menu

Argentina sees 457 more COVID-19 deaths, 19,423 new cases of infection

Argentina registered 457 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll from the pandemic to 97,439, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 08-07-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 457 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll from the pandemic to 97,439, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. In the same period, tests detected 19,423 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,593,763, the ministry said.

Hospital occupancy nationwide is 64.6 percent, while the metropolitan area of the capital Buenos Aires registered 62.1 percent. According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 23,608,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been applied since the vaccination drive was launched at the end of December 2020.

The government of the province of Buenos Aires, the most populated in the country and the hardest hit with 1,881,101 cases, has called for volunteers to participate in a study to determine the efficacy of combining doses of different vaccines. Those eligible must get their first jab 15 days to two months prior to enrolling in the study. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

