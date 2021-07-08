Indian govt has not received a notice from any French court regarding Cairn Energy seizing its property in Paris: Finance ministry
Regarding news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/ frozen State-owned property of the government of India in Paris, the Union finance ministry said the govt of India has not received any notice, order or communication in this connection from any French court.
- Country:
- India
Regarding news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/ frozen State-owned property of the government of India in Paris, the Union finance ministry said the govt of India has not received any notice, order or communication in this connection from any French court. The government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its counsels, to protect the interests of India, said a press release from the union finance ministry.
The government has already filed an application on March 22 this year to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. The government of India will defend its case in the set-aside proceedings at The Hague, the release added. It is also stated that the CEO and the representatives of Cairns have approached the government of India for discussions to resolve the matter. Constructive discussions have been held and the government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute within the country's legal framework, the release said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cairn Energy
- State
- The Hague Court
- Union finance ministry
- Cairns
- Indian
- India
- The Hague
- French
- Paris
ALSO READ
India reports 50,848 new COVID-19 cases
India's US envoy discusses partnership possibilities with Wyoming Governor
India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi
PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians on International Olympic Day
Providence in India brings Care home to its employees